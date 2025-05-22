Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $471.49 and last traded at $496.88. 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.05.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.53.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

