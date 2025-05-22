Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.9% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NVO stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

