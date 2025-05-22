Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 11,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $358.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.88.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

