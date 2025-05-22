MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,896 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.79.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

