AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 52,521 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.27.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

