JT Stratford LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.