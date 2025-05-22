JT Stratford LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $200.89 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.