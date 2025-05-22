City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

