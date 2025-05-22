Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 149,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 195,291 shares.The stock last traded at $45.99 and had previously closed at $46.11.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 116,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

