Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 403 shares.The stock last traded at $1,190.63 and had previously closed at $1,176.76.

Biglari Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $23.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

