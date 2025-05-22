ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 64,933 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $31.77.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $918.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

