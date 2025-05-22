Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0%

DFGR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

