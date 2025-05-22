Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,830 shares of company stock worth $20,043,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.