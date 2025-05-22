iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

