Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

