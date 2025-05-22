City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires Shares of 10,125 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

