City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $186.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

