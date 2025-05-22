49 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

