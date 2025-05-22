14,964 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Novem Group

Novem Group bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

