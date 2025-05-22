Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 315.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORKA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ORKA
Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oruka Therapeutics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.