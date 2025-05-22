Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 315.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORKA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.