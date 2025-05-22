On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

