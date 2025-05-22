Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

