RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $342.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average is $353.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.