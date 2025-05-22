Morgan Stanley Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PCG stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 788,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 534,741 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in PG&E by 93.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 278.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 29,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

