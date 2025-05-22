49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,368,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $303.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.62 and a 200-day moving average of $508.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $274.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

