Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 57,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,259 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.