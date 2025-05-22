61,710 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,381.33. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.