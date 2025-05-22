Headinvest LLC Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,984 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $108,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of CARR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.