MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

