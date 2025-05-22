RB Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

