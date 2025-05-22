Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Massimo Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

