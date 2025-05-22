Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Massimo Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAMO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Massimo Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.
About Massimo Group
