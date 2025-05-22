Legacy Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

