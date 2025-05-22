Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 525,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 456,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 68,780 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

