GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.76. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

