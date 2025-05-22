Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

