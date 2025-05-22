Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 713,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after acquiring an additional 521,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

