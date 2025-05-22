Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) EVP Purchases $927,360.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,281 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.