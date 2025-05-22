Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 586,886 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,612,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,274,000 after acquiring an additional 287,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,118,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.