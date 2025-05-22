City National Bank of Florida MSD Invests $428,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

IWM opened at $203.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

