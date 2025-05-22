Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Purchases £3,750 in Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

Checkit plc (LON:CKTGet Free Report) insider Kit Kyte acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,028.83).

Kit Kyte also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte acquired 70,871 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,213.23 ($12,355.14).
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 35,435 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £4,960.90 ($6,652.68).
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte acquired 50,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,387.15).
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 150,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,161.46).
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte bought 100,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,115.33).
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 66,619 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £9,326.66 ($12,507.25).

Checkit Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of CKT opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of £16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.35. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 11.08 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

Checkit (LON:CKTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (2.90) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Checkit (LON:CKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.