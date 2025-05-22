Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Purchases £3,750 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Kit Kyte acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,028.83).
Kit Kyte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte acquired 70,871 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,213.23 ($12,355.14).
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 35,435 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £4,960.90 ($6,652.68).
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte acquired 50,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,387.15).
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 150,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,161.46).
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte bought 100,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,115.33).
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kit Kyte purchased 66,619 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £9,326.66 ($12,507.25).
Shares of CKT opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of £16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.35. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 11.08 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36).
Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.
Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.
We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.
For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.
