APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Get APi Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Down 0.9%

APG stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

APi Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 30th.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in APi Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.