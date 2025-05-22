The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

