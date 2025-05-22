Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.