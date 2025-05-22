Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Sells 520 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,395,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.