Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Nepc LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666,256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 5.3% of Nepc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nepc LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $197,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

