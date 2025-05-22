Css LLC Il Acquires 6,495 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Entergy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Entergy by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Entergy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

