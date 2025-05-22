Dale Elphinstone Acquires 3,756,093 Shares of Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 3,756,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,145,608.37 ($739,102.17).

Dale Elphinstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Dale Elphinstone acquired 2,020,904 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,375.72 ($397,661.75).

On Friday, May 2nd, Dale Elphinstone purchased 1,217,081 shares of Engenco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$371,209.71 ($239,490.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Engenco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

