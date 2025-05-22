Dale Elphinstone Acquires 3,756,093 Shares of Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 3,756,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,145,608.37 ($739,102.17).
Dale Elphinstone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, Dale Elphinstone acquired 2,020,904 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,375.72 ($397,661.75).
- On Friday, May 2nd, Dale Elphinstone purchased 1,217,081 shares of Engenco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$371,209.71 ($239,490.13).
Engenco Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Engenco Dividend Announcement
About Engenco
Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engenco
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.