Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $201.61 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after buying an additional 339,089 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after buying an additional 271,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

