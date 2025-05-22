The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $11.45. The InterGroup shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 892 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

