Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 505 shares traded.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

